PM Modi inaugurates Bihar's Nitish Setu
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Nitish Setu, a 9.76-km-long six-lane bridge over the Ganga River in Bihar. The bridge connects Bidupur block in Vaishali district to Kachchi Dargah on Patna's outskirts. It is named after former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, under whose tenure the project was initiated and nearly completed.
Visit highlights
PM to flag off 100 PM-eBuses
This is PM Modi's first trip to Bihar since May. He had then attended a cabinet expansion function headed by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.
During his visit, PM Modi will inaugurate development projects worth ₹34,470 crore across various sectors, including road connectivity, energy, urban infrastructure, and healthcare.
He will also flag off 100 PM-eBuses to promote clean public transport in the state.
Economic impact
Bridge will reduce travel time between North and South Bihar
The bridge is expected to reduce traffic on existing crossings like Mahatma Gandhi Setu and JP Setu. It will also reduce travel time between North and South Bihar.
Raghopur Diara in Vaishali district, which is surrounded by the Ganga, will benefit from improved access to Patna's essential services.
The new bridge may also turn the Bidupur-Kachchi Dargah corridor into a tourism and logistics hub, according to officials cited by PTI.
Controversy
Political row over bridge naming
However, the naming of the bridge has sparked a political row between the ruling NDA and opposition RJD.
RJD working president Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the BJP was trying to signal Nitish Kumar's political end by naming a bridge after him while he is still alive.
He said, "It is well known that when a person is alive, his statues are not erected nor are bridges named after him."
Reactions
BJP defends move, Congress leader slams it
Defending the move, the BJP said it was proof of "development under the leadership of Nitish Kumar."
Congress leader Pawan Khera slammed the decision to name it after Kumar instead of the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, saying it hurt Sikh sentiments.
Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor credited Kumar for its construction but claimed that BJP was politically swallowing him by underrepresenting him in NDA posters.