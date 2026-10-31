PM Modi lays foundation for over ₹400cr Ekta Nagar projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just kicked off and laid the foundation for projects worth over ₹400 crore in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.
The announcement happened on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, which celebrates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 151st birth anniversary.
The main goal? To upgrade local infrastructure and make the area around the Statue of Unity more appealing for visitors.
Sewage and lighting upgrades, cultural events
The new projects include a sewage and water treatment plant, fresh facade lighting, and upgrades to Narmada Ghat, so expect cleaner spaces and brighter nights.
As part of the celebrations, there was also an Ekta Parade honoring security forces and a special theatrical presentation on Naxal Mukt Bharat, organized by the National School of Drama, featuring around 2,000 artists from 126 districts affected by Left-Wing Extremism, all highlighting unity and cultural pride.