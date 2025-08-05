PM Modi to inaugurate Kartavya Bhavan on August 6

Kartavya Bhavan will house key ministries

Kartavya Bhavan will be home to key ministries like Home Affairs, External Affairs, Rural Development, MSME, and more.

By centralizing these departments, the government hopes to cut costs and boost teamwork.

Plus, the building is packed with green features—solar panels that power thousands of units each year, rainwater harvesting systems, EV charging stations, and high-tech security for safer workspaces.

It's a big step toward a smarter and more sustainable government setup.