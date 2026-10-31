PM Narendra Modi approves north corridor of India's bullet train
India
Big news for travel lovers: Prime Minister Modi has just approved the north corridor of India's bullet train project.
Soon, you'll be able to zip from Delhi to Kanpur in just 1 hour and 45 minutes, and Delhi to Agra in 59 minutes.
That's a serious upgrade from current travel times.
Ashwini Vaishnaw says project creates opportunities
This isn't just about speed. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says the project will create opportunities for young people, middle-income groups and artisans working in small-scale industries, all using homegrown tech under Make in India.
Plus, the network will connect even more cities like Guwahati, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Patna as construction races ahead.