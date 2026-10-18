President Droupadi Murmu urges respect for women in Durga Puja
India
President Droupadi Murmu wished everyone for Durga Puja, highlighting how the festival honors women's strength and India's spiritual roots.
She pointed out that Maa Durga's win over Mahishasura stands for good beating evil and reminded everyone that truly respecting women is the real way to show devotion.
Murmu says Durga Puja unites Indians
Murmu also talked about how Durga Puja unites people by showcasing India's culture, art, and traditions.
She said the festival sparks joy and prosperity across the country, encourages wisdom and well-being, and helps connect Indians everywhere, at home or abroad.