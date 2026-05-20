Prime Minister Narendra Modi ends 5-nation tour, meets Sergio Mattarella

India Italy trade €14.25B in 2025

Trade between India and Italy hit €14.25 billion in 2025, a solid 9.42% jump from 2024. Both sides are aiming even higher with a €20 billion target by 2029.

Italy is already one of India's top EU trading partners and has invested $3.66 billion since 2000, mostly in cars and machinery.

On the flip side, Indian companies have put €490 million into Italy, showing just how strong these business ties are getting.