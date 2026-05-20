Prime Minister Narendra Modi ends 5-nation tour, meets Sergio Mattarella
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his five-nation tour by meeting Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Wednesday.
The two leaders talked about teaming up on trade, tech, clean energy, AI, and culture.
Modi shared that they also discussed working together on space, critical minerals, and nuclear energy.
India Italy trade €14.25B in 2025
Trade between India and Italy hit €14.25 billion in 2025, a solid 9.42% jump from 2024. Both sides are aiming even higher with a €20 billion target by 2029.
Italy is already one of India's top EU trading partners and has invested $3.66 billion since 2000, mostly in cars and machinery.
On the flip side, Indian companies have put €490 million into Italy, showing just how strong these business ties are getting.