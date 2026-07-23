Fresh violence at CJP protest: 5 cops injured, metros shut

"The situation remained tense for a few minutes, but peace has now been restored," the police said.

The protesters had initially gathered at Jantar Mantar but later moved toward Tolstoy Marg, where the situation turned violent, India Today reported, citing sources.

Despite appeals from CJP leaders and organizers, the crowd allegedly ignored calls for calm.

The police alleged that some protesters were armed with sticks, swords, and khukhris during the clashes.