Fresh violence at CJP protest: 5 cops injured, metros shut
What's the story
Youth protesters demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks clashed briefly with police on Wednesday night. The clash left several police personnel injured, including two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), as the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and police resorted to using tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. The violence broke out around 8:30pm near Tolstoy Marg in Connaught Place when Delhi Police said "some miscreants attacked the police with stones and bottles."
Unrest intensifies
Some protesters were armed with sticks, swords, khukhris: Police
"The situation remained tense for a few minutes, but peace has now been restored," the police said.
The protesters had initially gathered at Jantar Mantar but later moved toward Tolstoy Marg, where the situation turned violent, India Today reported, citing sources.
Despite appeals from CJP leaders and organizers, the crowd allegedly ignored calls for calm.
The police alleged that some protesters were armed with sticks, swords, and khukhris during the clashes.
Escalating tensions
Protesters attempted to lynch a policeman: Police
The police also alleged that the violent crowd tried to lynch a policeman, surrounding him and beating him mercilessly.
The officer was allegedly abused and provocative slogans were raised to incite others to join the assault.
This was the third consecutive day of clashes between protesters and security personnel, with police claiming that anti-social elements reportedly joined the gathering during evening hours.
Dialogue rejected
CJP rejects Nadda's offer for talks at his residence
The CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has said their protest would continue until Pradhan resigned.
It has reiterated its demand for talks with the Centre at a neutral venue, rejecting an offer from Union Minister JP Nadda to hold discussions at his residence.
CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said, "Ministers should meet protesters among the people," but added they were open to dialogue near the protest site if security concerns existed.
Protest expansion
16 metro stations remain shut
Delhi Metro Rail Corp. closed 16 stations in central New Delhi on Thursday until further notice due to security concerns, making it the second large-scale closure this week.
The stations include Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium.
Legal developments
Movement spreads to other states; HC seeks response on petitions
The movement has spread to several states, including Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.
In Patna, police resorted to tear gas and water cannons to stop protesters from marching toward the governor's residence.
The Delhi High Court has sought responses from authorities on petitions alleging excessive use of force against protesters.