Pune may switch to alternate day water supply after Diwali
India
Pune's municipal body has already used up nearly half of its yearly water quota, 6.35 out of 13 TMC, just a few months into 2026-27.
With less water allocated this year compared to last, officials are thinking about switching to alternate-day water supply after Diwali to make sure there's enough until next June.
Pune Deputy CM urges water buffer
Deputy Chief Minister and Pune district guardian minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar recently called for better teamwork between city and water departments, urging the Pune Municipal Corporation to save more water and keep 10% of the available water allocation as a buffer for drinking water needs.
She also mentioned that long-term plans are in the works, so Pune can manage its water smarter going forward.