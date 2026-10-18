Pune police registered FIR over Rapido bike-taxi operations without permits
India
Pune police have registered an FIR against Roppen Transportation Service Pvt. Ltd. the company that operates Rapido, for allegedly running bike-taxi services without proper permits.
This move comes after the Pune collector ordered Rapido to stop operations or face legal trouble, with officials saying private bikes were being used for commercial rides through the app.
Pune RTO booked ride, bike seized
The case kicked off when a Pune RTO inspector booked a Rapido ride as part of a check.
The rider showed up, and authorities seized the bike on the spot and issued a challan under the Motor Vehicles Act.
The investigation is ongoing, and so far, Rapido has not commented on the situation.