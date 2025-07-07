Punjab businessman murdered in daylight, Bishnoi gang suspected
Sanjay Verma, a well-known textile businessman and social worker in Abohar, Punjab, was shot and killed outside his shop on Monday morning.
The attack happened around 10:15am as he got out of his car. The shooters tried to escape on a bike but switched vehicles after a crash.
The incident, caught on CCTV, has left the local business community deeply unsettled.
Police suspect murder linked to extortion
A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took credit for the murder online, and police suspect extortion may be behind it.
In response, trade groups have called for a market shutdown to demand better safety.
Authorities are sealing town borders and checking CCTV footage to catch those involved.
Political leaders have criticized the state government's handling of law and order and urged swift action.