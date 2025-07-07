Next Article

India • Jul 07, 2025 Punjab businessman murdered in daylight, Bishnoi gang suspected

Sanjay Verma, a well-known textile businessman and social worker in Abohar, Punjab, was shot and killed outside his shop on Monday morning.

The attack happened around 10:15am as he got out of his car. The shooters tried to escape on a bike but switched vehicles after a crash.

The incident, caught on CCTV, has left the local business community deeply unsettled.