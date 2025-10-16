Punjab Police DIG arrested for taking bribe in illegal car
Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar was arrested by the CBI this week for allegedly taking an ₹8 lakh bribe.
According to a scrap dealer's complaint, Bhullar demanded money to let illegal scrap car operations with tampered chassis numbers continue without police interference.
The arrest happened at Bhullar's Mohali office after the CBI set up a sting operation.
CBI sting operation leads to arrest
The CBI planned the operation carefully, keeping Punjab Police out of the loop to avoid leaks. Along with Bhullar, a middleman was also arrested.
Searches at Bhullar's office, home, and farmhouse turned up large amounts of cash, luxury watches, jewelry, imported liquor, firearms, and documents about his assets.
Bhullar, an IPS officer since 2007 and currently DIG of Ropar Range (since November 2024), is now under investigation, with senior officials yet to comment.