Punjab Police DIG arrested for taking bribe in illegal car

CBI sting operation leads to arrest

The CBI planned the operation carefully, keeping Punjab Police out of the loop to avoid leaks. Along with Bhullar, a middleman was also arrested.

Searches at Bhullar's office, home, and farmhouse turned up large amounts of cash, luxury watches, jewelry, imported liquor, firearms, and documents about his assets.

Bhullar, an IPS officer since 2007 and currently DIG of Ropar Range (since November 2024), is now under investigation, with senior officials yet to comment.