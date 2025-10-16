60% of India's major reservoirs over 90% full
Thanks to a 27% surplus rainfall since October 1, 2025, many of India's major dams are near or at capacity.
The Central Water Commission just shared that 60% of the country's 161 major reservoirs are over 90% full, and a quarter have hit max capacity.
Better than last year and decade average
This much water in storage—90.6% of total capacity—is better than last year and the decade average.
It's good news for farmers: there's enough water for the upcoming rabi crops, which means a more secure food supply this winter.
Regional updates on reservoir status
The west is leading, with Maharashtra's reservoirs nearly full at 98.6%.
The south and north are also in good shape, while the east lags a bit behind.
Despite some uneven rainfall, most regions now have enough water to support agriculture as the northeast monsoon kicks in.