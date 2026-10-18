Punjab records 220 kharif farm fires, CAQM confirms 68 burns

With farm fires on the rise, CAQM has stepped up its game since September 15 every year, two weeks before paddy procurement begins on October 1.

So far, officials have handed out ₹3.35 lakh in environmental fines and filed 19 FIRs, most cases coming from Tarn Taran and Amritsar.

They're using satellites, field checks, and local teams to keep tabs and try to curb air pollution during harvest time.