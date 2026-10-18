Punjab records 220 kharif farm fires, CAQM confirms 68 burns
India
Punjab has already reported 220 farm fire incidents this kharif season, edging past last year's count.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) confirmed these numbers after checking 191 fields using ISRO's satellite protocol: burning was actually found at 68 of those spots.
CAQM files 19 FIRs, levies ₹3.35L
With farm fires on the rise, CAQM has stepped up its game since September 15 every year, two weeks before paddy procurement begins on October 1.
So far, officials have handed out ₹3.35 lakh in environmental fines and filed 19 FIRs, most cases coming from Tarn Taran and Amritsar.
They're using satellites, field checks, and local teams to keep tabs and try to curb air pollution during harvest time.