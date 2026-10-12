Rahul Gandhi seeks Supreme Court independent probe into ECI sir
Rahul Gandhi has gone to the Supreme Court, asking for the formation of an independent committee to enquire into the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and decision-making process concerning it within the Election Commission of India (ECI).
He is seeking a re-look at the online mechanism for voter registration and ECINet-related services.
Rahul Gandhi files ECI records petition
The petition, filed by Rahul Gandhi through Advocate Prasanna S, wants official records from the ECI so everything can be properly checked.
Gandhi did not just file paperwork: he marched to the Supreme Court with opposition leaders and activists, showing how seriously he is taking this push for accountability in India's elections.
The Chief Justice suggested filing petitions by 4.30pm any day but did not meet Gandhi personally.