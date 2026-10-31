Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces proposed Delhi-Varanasi bullet train 3h33m
Big news for travelers: a proposed bullet train corridor will connect Delhi and Varanasi, cutting the trip down to just 3 hours and 33 minutes.
Announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, this is part of the Northern Corridor project aimed at making trips between major cities like Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, and Patna way faster.
Upgrades are also planned for Kashi railway station to make getting around even smoother.
Northern Corridor cuts intercity travel times
The Northern Corridor will seriously speed up travel: Delhi to Kanpur in just 1 hour 45 minutes, Agra in under 1 hour, and Lucknow in a little over 2 hours.
Plus, Vande Bharat Sleeper trains are coming for more comfortable overnight journeys.
With Kashi station set to become a vital transport hub around 2km from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, expect easier commutes and a boost for local tourism too.