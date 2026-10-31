Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces proposed Delhi-Varanasi bullet train 3h33m

Big news for travelers: a proposed bullet train corridor will connect Delhi and Varanasi, cutting the trip down to just 3 hours and 33 minutes.

Announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, this is part of the Northern Corridor project aimed at making trips between major cities like Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, and Patna way faster.

Upgrades are also planned for Kashi railway station to make getting around even smoother.