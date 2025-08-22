Next Article
Rajasthan: Clash breaks out between 2 groups during funeral ritual
Things got tense in Diwala village, Pratapgarh district (Rajasthan) after a youth's death led to a clash between two groups.
Police stepped in during the 12th-day ritual, but violence broke out—one group reportedly set fire to a rival's house, and officers ended up caught in the chaos.
9 people arrested so far
As police tried to calm things down, they were attacked with sticks and even chili powder—six officers were hurt and their vehicles damaged.
Two constables were referred to the district hospital for further treatment.
Nine people have been arrested so far, and extra security has been deployed to keep things under control while authorities investigate what happened.