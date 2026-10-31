Rajasthan places Prashakha Mathur awaiting posting after Shikhar Agrawal probe

Rajasthan just placed senior cop Prashakha Mathur on awaiting posting orders after her husband, top bureaucrat Shikhar Agrawal, landed in a corruption investigation.

Agrawal is accused of using his position to buy 40 villas and cottages in Udaipur and Alwar at suspiciously low prices, possibly by bending rules for a private company.

Some of these properties are also linked to Mathur.