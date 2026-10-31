Rajasthan places Prashakha Mathur awaiting posting after Shikhar Agrawal probe
India
Rajasthan just placed senior cop Prashakha Mathur on awaiting posting orders after her husband, top bureaucrat Shikhar Agrawal, landed in a corruption investigation.
Agrawal is accused of using his position to buy 40 villas and cottages in Udaipur and Alwar at suspiciously low prices, possibly by bending rules for a private company.
Some of these properties are also linked to Mathur.
Ashok Gehlot demands CBI ED probe
Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wants the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to dig into the case, saying that merely placing the officers on O was not sufficient.
The officers are being kept on O.