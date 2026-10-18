Rajnath Singh representing India at SCO Heads of Government meeting
India
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is off to Dushanbe, Tajikistan, to represent India at the big SCO Heads of Government meeting on October 19-20.
The focus? Teaming up with other member countries on trade, investment, and cultural exchange, basically finding ways to work better together in the region.
India pushes startups and digital tech
This summit isn't just about meetings: it's a chance for India to push projects around startups, digital tech, and people-to-people connections.
The talks will also cover regional connectivity and innovation.
For India, it's all about building stronger ties and making sure its voice is heard in shaping what comes next for the region.