Ramesh Chennithala urges youth to join Operation Toofan in Thrissur
India
Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala called on young people to join Operation Toofan, a campaign for a drug-free society, during the JOTA-JOTI 2026 event in Thrissur.
Speaking over wireless radio, he highlighted how teamwork and technology can help fight drug abuse, encouraging everyone to get involved.
Jamboree connects students with international peers
Thousands of students at the jamboree explored communication tools like amateur radio and internet chats, connecting with peers from places like Saudi Arabia and Indonesia.
The event wasn't just about tech: it was about building global friendships while using those connections for positive change back home.