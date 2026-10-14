Ramesh Singh Yadav tied up and robbed at Kanpur farmhouse
India
Uttar Pradesh secretary of the BJP Backward Classes Morcha Ramesh Singh Yadav had a scary start to his week when armed robbers broke into his Kanpur farmhouse, tied him up and locked him in the washroom.
The thieves took off with around ₹9 lakh in cash and gold ornaments before Yadav managed to get free and alert his security team.
Kanpur police reviewing CCTV footage
Police are now digging through CCTV footage from around the farmhouse to track down those involved.
Deependra Nath Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kanpur, said a probe is underway.