Rangareddy: Two students die touching electric fence while fleeing police

In a heartbreaking accident in Moinabad mandal of Rangareddy district, Telangana, two 20-year-old engineering students, Moksha Sai Charan and Yashwanth from KG Reddy Engineering College, died after accidentally touching a live electric fence while trying to run from the police.

They and other students from the college had been drinking in an open area behind Padmavati Function Hall in Peddamangalaram village when they spotted a patrol and tried to escape, tragically running into the electrified barrier meant to keep wild boars away.