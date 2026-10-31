RBI may pilot polymer ₹10, ₹20 notes from April 2027

About two billion of these new notes will hit the streets during the trial, split evenly between the two values.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra pointed out that polymer notes have lasted for over 30 years in some jurisdictions and would be useful especially for lower denomination notes, which have high velocity.

The government has made it clear: there are no plans right now for higher-value polymer notes like ₹1,000 (this move is intended to test durability, handling, public acceptance, and operational feasibility before any wider issuance decision).