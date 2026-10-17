Registrar General announces private teachers, trust members for Census 2027
Big update for Census 2027: private school teachers and members of trusts, societies, and institutions will now help collect data, not just government staff.
The aim is to get a broader mix of people involved in the process.
This change was announced by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner on Friday, October 16, 2026.
Government plans 34L enumerators amid challenges
Some private teachers in states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Haryana aren't thrilled about being assigned census duties, leading to court challenges.
In fact, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has temporarily let private unaided schools from deploying their staff for the exercise.
Still, the government plans to send out about 3.4 million enumerators between December 2026 and February 2027, and for the first time ever, they'll be collecting info using mobile apps instead of paper forms.