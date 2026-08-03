Reliance Foundation donates ₹21cr for Assam flood relief efforts
Reliance Foundation is donating ₹21 crore to help families hit by Assam's recent floods.
Nita M Ambani, the foundation's founder, shared, "My heart goes out to every family who has been affected by these devastating floods."
The support aims to make a real difference for people dealing with tough times.
Reliance and Vantara restore Assam services
Teams from Reliance Foundation and Vantara are working closely with the state government in Sivasagar and Charaideo, two of the worst-hit districts.
Their goal is to assist at least 50,000 vulnerable people by restoring water systems, fixing health centers, running community kitchens, offering public health services, and even caring for livestock door-to-door.
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Ambani and her team for their ongoing efforts on the ground.