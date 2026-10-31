Report blames Air India Express crew for Dabolim runway incursion
India
A recent report found the Air India Express crew at fault for a close call at Goa's Dabolim Airport this year.
Their plane accidentally rolled onto an active runway just as a navy fighter jet was taking off.
Luckily, no one was hurt. Investigators say the crew missed key instructions and misunderstood some crucial radio messages.
Officials propose Dabolim TWY N2 hotspot
To help prevent this kind of scare in the future, officials want to mark Dabolim airport's taxiway TWY N2 as "HOTSPOT," improve pilot training, and make sure everyone uses clear, standard phrases over the radio.
The report also calls for better teamwork between civilian and military air traffic teams at Goa's Dabolim airport, so things run more safely for everyone.