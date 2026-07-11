The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon

Pune building collapse: 8 still feared trapped, after 72 hours

By Snehil Singh 05:23 pm Jul 11, 202605:23 pm

What's the story

Rescue operations are still underway at a collapsed three-story building in Moshi, near Pune, Maharashtra. The building caved in after a large pile of garbage fell on it. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon and trapped around 18 people under the debris. So far, nine survivors have been rescued, and one body has been recovered from the site. Eight people are still believed to be trapped, news agency PTI reported.