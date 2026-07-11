Pune building collapse: 8 still feared trapped, after 72 hours
What's the story
Rescue operations are still underway at a collapsed three-story building in Moshi, near Pune, Maharashtra. The building caved in after a large pile of garbage fell on it. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon and trapped around 18 people under the debris. So far, nine survivors have been rescued, and one body has been recovered from the site. Eight people are still believed to be trapped, news agency PTI reported.
Rescue efforts
NDRF leading rescue operation
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is leading the rescue operation with around 15 excavators, including specialized demolition machines. The nature of the collapse, a "cantilever fall," has complicated the rescue as large volumes of garbage and debris surround the structure. Officials are now focused on breaking through two or three front slabs that collapsed onto each other to access trapped victims.
Official statement
No delay in rescue operation, says PCMC chief
Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi has assured that there is "absolutely no delay" in the rescue operation. He said, "The NDRF is conducting the operation very systematically, as per its experience and established protocols, while working with utmost speed." Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also reviewed the rescue efforts on Friday and directed officials to expedite the rescue efforts while ensuring safety for those trapped.
Ongoing efforts
Probe to be conducted regarding unauthorized construction
Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) PRO Kiran Gaikwad said civic agencies are working round-the-clock to expedite the rescue mission. "Several machines are pressed into service, including two demolition excavators operating on new technology," Gaikwad said. PCMC Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi also mentioned that a probe would be conducted regarding reports of unauthorized construction on the first and second floors of the building.
Public response
Relatives express frustration over slow rescue operations
Relatives of those trapped have expressed frustration over the slow pace of rescue operations. One woman demanded, "When will the trapped people be rescued? Think about those who are trapped inside." Another relative said they were unsure if their loved ones were alive. In response to their concerns, civic officials assured constant communication and support for families affected by this tragedy.