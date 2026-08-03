Rivers in central Travancore flood Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha after rains
Heavy rains overnight have pushed rivers in central Travancore to dangerous levels, triggering floods across Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha.
Moozhiyar dam on Pampa red alert
The Moozhiyar dam on the Pampa is now on red alert as water levels approach the maximum mark.
Officials raised a shutter to release some water, warning of possible flash floods.
Rescue teams have stepped up efforts in severely affected areas like Upper Kuttanad, sending extra boats to help stranded residents.
Evacuations urged in Muttar grama panchayat
In Alappuzha district, the Muttar grama panchayat is completely cut off with roads submerged.
"There are growing calls for the immediate evacuation of stranded residents to safer locations."
Ongoing heavy rain is also eroding riverbanks and sparking new flood warnings for vulnerable communities nearby.