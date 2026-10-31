S Jaishankar, Anita Anand discuss trade and security at G-20
India
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met Canada's Anita Anand at the G-20 in Atlanta, picking up from their last chat in New Delhi.
The focus this time? Speeding up a trade deal and working together on security, while keeping an eye on growing cooperation in areas like education, energy, and defense.
Narendra Modi, Mark Carney back results
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, are also on board, both saying they want to turn this positive momentum into actual results.
Their goal: build a stronger partnership that supports not just both countries, but global stability too.