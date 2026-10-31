S Jaishankar, Penny Wong and Anita Anand discuss ACITI partnership
India
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar caught up with his Australian and Canadian counterparts, Penny Wong and Anita Anand, during the G-20 summit in Atlanta.
The big topic? The Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership, which is all about joining forces on new tech, clean energy, and making global supply chains more reliable.
ACITI outlines net 0, minerals, AI
The ACITI group wants to speed up net zero goals, secure critical minerals for future tech, and explore using AI on a larger scale.
This meeting was just the start: more detailed talks were scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.
Jaishankar also emphasized at the G-20 that solving global issues needs more diplomacy, not conflict.