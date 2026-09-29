S Jaishankar says India US trade deal talks are complex
India and the US are trying to work out a new trade deal, but things aren't exactly smooth.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar admitted there are "complexities" because India is a society of small producers, small agriculture producers, small factories, apart from the per capita gap between India and the United States, the nature of production, and the nature of society is very different.
He said it'll take patience and some detailed negotiating to get things moving.
Piyush Goyal visits US amid tariffs
The first part of the deal, announced in February 2026, but the two sides have since continued negotiations on their bilateral trade agreement amid the changes in the US tariff regime.
The US Supreme Court overturned old tariffs from the Trump era, so both sides need a new plan. Plus, new American tariffs on certain Indian goods over "forced labor" concerns have added more hurdles.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is heading to the US this week, hopefully his visit helps push things forward.