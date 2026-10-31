S Jaishankar urges diplomacy at G20 Atlanta, stresses maritime trade
At the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a strong case for solving global problems through talks, not war.
Highlighting recent attacks on seafarers and ongoing conflicts like Russia-Ukraine, he said, "Emphasized that in the face of global challenges, military solutions will not work and diplomacy must be given a chance."
He also emphasized keeping oceans safe and trade routes open.
S Jaishankar to attend Quad ministerial
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called out countries using supply chains as weapons and blocking market access: moves that hit developing nations hardest.
The session was led by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who pushed for more teamwork among G20 nations to tackle economic and political challenges.
Up next: Jaishankar will attend the Quad Ministerial on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Atlanta before traveling to Antigua and Barbuda for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting scheduled for Nov. 1-4, and the G20 Leaders's Summit in Miami is scheduled for Dec. 14-15.