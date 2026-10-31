S. Jaishankar urges G20 action to protect Indian sailors
India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar is raising the alarm after attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz put Indian sailors in danger.
Speaking at the G-20 meeting, he called for stronger action to keep sea routes safe and open, pointing out that developing countries, which he calls the "Global South," end up suffering most when vital supplies like fuel and food are threatened.
Jaishankar announces Liberia partnership for seafarers
Jaishankar announced a new partnership with Liberia to boost safety for seafarers and pushed for protecting shipping lanes under international law.
The recent attacks hit two tankers carrying 29 Indian crew members, but, thankfully, all are safe, according to Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.
Jaishankar also linked these incidents to bigger economic struggles faced by developing countries, saying supply chain issues make things even tougher for them.