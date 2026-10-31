S Jaishankar warns G20 of risks to global energy supplies
India
At the G20 meeting, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raised concerns about serious risks to global energy supplies.
He pointed out that sanctions, attacks on infrastructure, and disrupted supply routes are making energy markets unpredictable, so prices are up and access is tougher, even though there's enough production.
Jaishankar urges open affordable energy markets
Jaishankar urged G20 countries to keep energy markets open and make supplies affordable for everyone.
He also highlighted India's push for reliable and sustainable energy, mentioning initiatives like the National Critical Mineral Mission and calling for more support for clean tech like green hydrogen.
Plus, he met with ministers from several countries to strengthen partnerships as these challenges grow.