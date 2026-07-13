S. Krishnan confirms Tata Electronics cyberattack had no critical leak
India
Good news for Apple fans: India's top IT official, S. Krishnan, just confirmed that the recent cyberattack on Tata Electronics, a major Apple supplier, didn't lead to any critical data leaks.
He shared that Tata is already teaming up with the government to fix things and keep everything secure.
CERT-In probing, no major data loss
India's cyber team, CERT-In, is still digging into what happened, but so far there's no sign of any major data loss.
This update comes as a relief for Apple and anyone worried about supply chain hiccups.
Krishnan also pointed out that AI-powered and supply-chain attacks are on the rise, so companies need to stay sharp about cybersecurity.