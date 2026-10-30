Sameer Khan in Sikar saw ₹10,000cr, ₹55,000 frozen in account

Khan immediately told his boss and reported it to cyber police. The bank later confirmed it was just a technical glitch and the technical error was resolved and the correct balance was eventually restored.

His employer called it "Khan has been working for me since January and his salary is ₹10,000. He told me about the lien of ₹10,000 crore and I was stunned. This is the first time I have seen something like this. ", while Khan was simply relieved to have things back to normal.

The whole episode is a reminder that even banks can have wild tech hiccups: why quick fixes matter.