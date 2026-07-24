Changing your name in India? Here's how to do it
What's the story
Changing your name in India can be a complex process, but it doesn't have to be expensive. Many people believe the procedure involves hefty fees and long waiting periods, but that's not always the case. With a few simple steps and some knowledge of the system, you can get your name changed without burning a hole in your pocket. Here's how you can do it.
#1
Understanding the legal requirements
Before starting the name change process, it is important to understand the legal requirements.
In India, a name change usually requires an affidavit and publication in a local newspaper.
The cost of these services can vary, but they are generally affordable. Knowing these requirements beforehand can help you avoid unnecessary expenses.
#2
Preparing necessary documents
To change your name legally in India, you need to prepare a few documents like an affidavit with your old and new names, identity proof, address proof, and passport-size photographs.
Having these documents ready will make the process smoother and save you time and money.
Make sure all the information is correct to avoid delays or additional costs.
#3
Affidavit preparation tips
Preparing an affidavit for a name change is a simple task, provided you know what to do.
You can either get it drafted by a lawyer or use online services that provide affordable templates for this purpose.
The cost of drafting an affidavit online is usually around ₹500 to ₹1,000, which is much cheaper than hiring a lawyer for the same.
#4
Newspaper publication process
In India, publishing your name change in a local newspaper is a must. This is to let the public know about your new name.
This step is usually priced between ₹500 and ₹2,000, depending on the newspaper and the number of days you want the publication to run.
Choosing smaller or regional newspapers can help keep the costs down.
Tip 5
Updating official records efficiently
After completing all legal formalities, it's time to update official records like Aadhaar card, PAN card, bank accounts, and so on, with your new name.
Most government offices don't charge anything extra for updating these records if you have all the required documents ready.
This way, you can avoid any additional fees or complications later on.