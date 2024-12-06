SC denies bail in drugs case, cites 'Narcos', 'Breaking Bad'
The Supreme Court of India has refused to grant bail to an accused in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case. The decision was taken by a two-judge bench of Justice Bela Trivedi and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma. In his ruling, Justice Sharma cited popular TV shows Narcos and Breaking Bad to emphasize the power and danger of drug syndicates.
TV shows 'Narcos,' 'Breaking Bad' underscore drug syndicate's power
"Let me ask you, you must have seen Narcos? Very strong syndicate. Rarely caught. Another one that is must watch is Breaking Bad. You cannot fight with these people who are literally killing youth of this country," Justice Sharma remarked. The court was hearing an appeal against a Delhi High Court order from October 4 that denied a man anticipatory bail. The man sought relief after his alleged employee was arrested with 73.80 grams of smack (heroin) in April.
Supreme Court expresses concern over anticipatory bail in NDPS offenses
The Delhi High Court had ruled that there was no basis for pre-arrest bail because the investigation was in its early stages. "To grant anticipatory bail in a case of this nature is not really warranted...no recovery of contraband has been attributed to the applicants herein, however, perusal of the status report filed on behalf of the state shows that Section 67 notices have been evaded by applicant," it had observed. The SC upheld the high court's order.