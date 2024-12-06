Summarize Simplifying... In short The Supreme Court of India has denied a man anticipatory bail in a drug case, citing the powerful drug syndicates depicted in TV shows like 'Narcos' and 'Breaking Bad'.

The court upheld a previous decision by the Delhi High Court, which stated that the investigation was still in its early stages and the accused had evaded legal notices.

The man sought bail after an alleged employee was caught with over 73 grams of heroin. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

SC refuses bail to drugs case accused

SC denies bail in drugs case, cites 'Narcos', 'Breaking Bad'

By Chanshimla Varah 02:27 pm Dec 06, 202402:27 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court of India has refused to grant bail to an accused in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case. The decision was taken by a two-judge bench of Justice Bela Trivedi and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma. In his ruling, Justice Sharma cited popular TV shows Narcos and Breaking Bad to emphasize the power and danger of drug syndicates.

Cultural references

TV shows 'Narcos,' 'Breaking Bad' underscore drug syndicate's power

"Let me ask you, you must have seen Narcos? Very strong syndicate. Rarely caught. Another one that is must watch is Breaking Bad. You cannot fight with these people who are literally killing youth of this country," Justice Sharma remarked. The court was hearing an appeal against a Delhi High Court order from October 4 that denied a man anticipatory bail. The man sought relief after his alleged employee was arrested with 73.80 grams of smack (heroin) in April.

Legal concerns

Supreme Court expresses concern over anticipatory bail in NDPS offenses

The Delhi High Court had ruled that there was no basis for pre-arrest bail because the investigation was in its early stages. "To grant anticipatory bail in a case of this nature is not really warranted...no recovery of contraband has been attributed to the applicants herein, however, perusal of the status report filed on behalf of the state shows that Section 67 notices have been evaded by applicant," it had observed. The SC upheld the high court's order.