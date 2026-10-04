Delhi readies for anti-EC protests: massive security apparatus in place
What's the story
The Delhi Police has readied a massive security apparatus for two protest marches planned against the Election Commission(EC) on Sunday. The protests are scheduled to start from India Gate and end at Jantar Mantar. Despite not granting permission for these marches, authorities are bracing for a large turnout as the demonstrations enter their third day.
Security measures
Drones to be used for monitoring crowds
In preparation for the protests, multi-layered barricading has been set up on routes leading to Jantar Mantar.
Police have blocked access from Tolstoy Marg, Janpath Road, Sansad Marg, and the Kerala Bhawan side.
Barricades are also in place near Ashoka Road and C-Hexagon.
Drones will be used to monitor crowds and assess security arrangements if necessary.
Protest impact
Internet disruptions and traffic restrictions
The heavy police presence and barricading have restricted entry to Jantar Mantar, detaining over 500 protesters, including former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.
Internet disruptions also affected nearby shopkeepers and gig workers.
Public vehicles were barred from entering Ashoka Road, Jantar Mantar Road, and Sansad Marg. Commuters were asked to reroute as bus stops were cleared of waiting passengers.
Political response
AAP leaders detained, voices of dissent suppressed
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj and MP Sanjay Singh were also detained by police at Janpath Lane.
The AAP has raised concerns over the suppression of democratic dissent.
Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia criticized Amit Shah for allegedly suppressing voices demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
Ongoing demonstrations
Protest marches continue despite police intervention
The protests have continued despite heavy police presence and barricading.
The Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) had called for a protest march from Mandi House, while the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) started its march from Raisina Road.
All India Students' Association (AISA) members surveyed open routes but were intercepted by police before reaching Jantar Mantar.