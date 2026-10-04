Delhi readies for anti-EC protests: massive security apparatus in place

In preparation for the protests, multi-layered barricading has been set up on routes leading to Jantar Mantar.

Police have blocked access from Tolstoy Marg, Janpath Road, Sansad Marg, and the Kerala Bhawan side.

Barricades are also in place near Ashoka Road and C-Hexagon.

Drones will be used to monitor crowds and assess security arrangements if necessary.