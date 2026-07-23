'Setting up fast-track courts for paper leaks': Modi to youth
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the setting up of fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks, saying, "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth." He said he has directed concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. "This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared."
Rising unrest
CJP protest demands accountability in education system
The decision was made amid ongoing protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over alleged examination failures, including a NEET paper leak.
The CJP's protest has transformed into a larger youth movement demanding accountability in the education system.
The group is seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation for families of students who died by suicide after exam-related issues.
CJP
CJP responds
The CJP has responded to Modi's announcement with a four-word reply: "Dharmendra Pradhan Must Resign."
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has repeatedly said their protest would continue until Pradhan resigned.
It has also said that its talks with the Centre will be held at a neutral venue, rejecting an offer from Union Minister JP Nadda to hold discussions at his residence.
Political support
Opposition leaders back CJP's demands for accountability
Opposition leaders such as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal have thrown their weight behind the CJP's demands for accountability.
Gandhi has demanded Pradhan's resignation and also a statement by the Prime Minister in Parliament on the issue of paper leaks and police crackdown on students.
Kejriwal has also criticized the government's handling of exam-related issues.
"I think not only Dharmendra Pradhan, but PM Modi should also resign. Till...demands are met, this struggle will continue."
Protest
Fresh clashes reported
On Wednesday night, fresh clashes were reported in New Delhi again.
The clash reportedly left several police personnel injured, including two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), as the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and police resorted to using tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.
The violence broke out around 8:30pm near Tolstoy Marg in Connaught Place when Delhi Police said "some miscreants attacked the police with stones and bottles."