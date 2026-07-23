'Setting up fast-track courts for paper leaks': Modi to youth 

Opposition leaders such as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal have thrown their weight behind the CJP's demands for accountability.

Gandhi has demanded Pradhan's resignation and also a statement by the Prime Minister in Parliament on the issue of paper leaks and police crackdown on students.

Kejriwal has also criticized the government's handling of exam-related issues.

"I think not only Dharmendra Pradhan, but PM Modi should also resign. Till...demands are met, this struggle will continue."