SFI disrupts Maharaja's College convocation in Ernakulam over alleged remarks
India
The convocation at Maharaja's College, Ernakulam, took an unexpected turn when SFI activists disrupted the event.
Their protest was aimed at Higher Education Minister Roji M John, following his alleged remarks and the suspension of 16 students from Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, for speaking out against their Vice-Chancellor.
Roji M John escorted amid scuffle
Things escalated as students' union vice-chairperson Nafeezath Musaliyar and others confronted the minister on stage, leading to a scuffle and his exit after being escorted out of the venue.
The ceremony went on after he left.
In response, Ernakulam MLA T.J. Vinod and the Government College Teachers Organisation have called for a proper inquiry into what happened.