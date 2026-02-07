Shah's J&K visit: Focus on infrastructure, government schemes
Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in Jammu and Kashmir this week, taking a close look at ongoing development projects and meeting with top leaders like Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
The focus was on boosting infrastructure and making sure key government schemes are moving forward.
Home minister meets BJP leaders to discuss development
Shah kicked off his visit by touring BSF border posts in Kathua to highlight security efforts. He also met Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi to discuss anti-terror operations.
In a thoughtful gesture, Shah handed out job letters to families of fallen policemen, showing support for the local community.
He also met with BJP leaders to discuss ways to speed up development across the region.