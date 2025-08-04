Next Article
Shankaracharya demands live cow at Parliament inauguration, jokes about it
Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand has asked for a live cow to be present at the new Parliament building's inauguration, saying a real cow—not just a statue—should give blessings.
He even joked that if this doesn't happen soon, cows from all over India might have to show up.
He also wants 'Ramadhams' in every assembly constituency
He's also pushing for "Ramadhams" (cow shelters) in every assembly constituency and wants rewards for people who care for cows.
His suggestions include strict rules to honor cows, declaring the cow as "Mother of the Nation," and a total ban on cow slaughter.
At the same press conference, he called out the government over slow progress in the Malegaon blast case.