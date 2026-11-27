Sharad Pawar, the 85-year-old NCP (SP) president, is on the mend after being hospitalized for dehydration.

He has been under observation at a Mumbai hospital since November 26, and there is no word yet on when he will be discharged.

His daughter and NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule and Party leader Rohit Pawar have reassured everyone that he's stable.