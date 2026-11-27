Sharad Pawar hospitalized for dehydration, NCP (SP) leaders say stable
Sharad Pawar, the 85-year-old NCP (SP) president, is on the mend after being hospitalized for dehydration.
He has been under observation at a Mumbai hospital since November 26, and there is no word yet on when he will be discharged.
His daughter and NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule and Party leader Rohit Pawar have reassured everyone that he's stable.
Sharad Pawar's 3rd hospital stay
This marks Pawar's third hospital stay just this month: he was earlier admitted in Pune and then in Mumbai for short periods.
His latest hospitalization has drawn attention from political circles too; even rival NCP faction leader Praful Patel dropped by to check on him.
Sule shared that she said doctors want him to slow down with work and travel, but his dedication to public life clearly hasn't faded.