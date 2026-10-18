Shroff unharmed after 3 rounds fired near Juhu's Pushpa Park
India
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff had a close call on Sunday evening when three rounds of gunfire were reported near Pushpa Park, within the jurisdiction of Juhu police station, in Mumbai's Juhu area.
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack, which was caught in a purported video circulating on social media.
Thankfully, Shroff was not injured.
Bishnoi gang threatened Khan-linked stars
The Bishnoi gang has been threatening stars linked to Salman Khan, and recently warned Shroff because of his association with Khan.
Even though their leader is behind bars, his brother was even deported from the US to India in November 2025.
Police are now investigating and searching for the shooters.