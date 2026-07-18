Sonam Wangchuk hospitalized after 21 days fasting, seeks Pradhan's resignation
Sonam Wangchuk, the well-known activist, was moved from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital after his health took a hit on the 21st day of his hunger strike.
Even after losing nearly nine kg and feeling very weak, he's not backing down.
Wangchuk says he'll keep fasting until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns over the NEET-UG paper leak and other examination irregularities; the protest has also drawn attention to rising student suicides.
Celebrities voice support, Wangchuk urges march
Wangchuk's hospital transfer has sparked strong reactions online.
Vishal Dadlani called it "It breaks my heart," while Prakash Raj said it was "SHAME" that peaceful protests are being suppressed.
Stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Naseeruddin Shah, and Hrithik Roshan have also voiced their support.
Wangchuk is urging people across India to join the Chalo Sansad march on July 20.