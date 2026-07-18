Sonam Wangchuk hospitalized after 21 days fasting, seeks Pradhan's resignation

Sonam Wangchuk, the well-known activist, was moved from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital after his health took a hit on the 21st day of his hunger strike.

Even after losing nearly nine kg and feeling very weak, he's not backing down.

Wangchuk says he'll keep fasting until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns over the NEET-UG paper leak and other examination irregularities; the protest has also drawn attention to rising student suicides.