Southern Railway warns fines and jail for loud phone use
India
Tired of people using mobile phones in speaker mode or talking super loudly during your train ride?
Southern Railway issued a recent circular: if you're caught using mobile phones in speaker mode or talking loudly, you could be fined up to ₹1,000.
Keep doing it, and you might even face six months in jail or a fine of ₹5,000.
Ticket examiners to fine offenders onboard
Southern Railway issued a recent circular, including an incident where Carnatic vocalist Sivasri Skandaprasad had to call railway security because fellow travelers wouldn't quiet down.
To help spread the word, rail staff will make public announcements, and ticket examiners can now fine offenders on the spot.
The goal? Make train journeys more peaceful for everyone, even as mobile internet becomes more common on board.