Spiritual guru booked for sexual harassment by 17 female students

Students allege threats, hidden cameras, and inappropriate advances

Students say Chaitanyananda installed hidden cameras in their hostel, called them to late-night "spiritual" meetings, and threatened them with suspension or withholding their degrees if they didn't comply.

Some received inappropriate messages or were pressured into international trips for so-called spiritual growth.

After these allegations surfaced, he reportedly changed his appearance and fled; police are now searching for him across India.

The case has put a spotlight on student safety in educational spaces.