Allahabad HC issues split verdict on freeze in retributive demolitions

The court's decision comes amid criticism of the Uttar Pradesh government for continuing punitive demolitions despite Supreme Court directives.

The case was brought by a family whose house was allegedly targeted by a mob and police after one member was booked under the POCSO Act and UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act.

Justice Sreedharan noted that notices for demolition are often issued soon after an FIR is registered, leading to retributive actions by the state.