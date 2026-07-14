Srinagar bars Martyrs's Day gathering at Mazar-e-Shuhada for 22 Kashmiris
India
On Monday, Srinagar authorities put restrictions in place to stop people from gathering for Martyrs's Day at Mazar-e-Shuhada.
This day honors 22 Kashmiris killed in 1931 during anti-British protests.
It used to be an official holiday, but was dropped after Jammu and Kashmir became a union territory in 2019.
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest
The move led to strong reactions: chief minister Omar Abdullah said the government was ignoring the martyrs because they were Muslims, and paid his respects at his party office instead.
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti marked the day at her headquarters, while Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was put under house arrest.
The extra security also caused big traffic jams across old Srinagar.