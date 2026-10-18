Stampede and truck crash in Kolkata and Gwalior kill 32
A tough day for India: within just 24 hours, at least 32 people were killed in two separate tragedies.
In Kolkata, a stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal killed 19 people, most of them women and children. 25 were injured.
Around the same time in Gwalior, a truck lost control near Sheetla Mata Temple and ran over devotees gathered on the road, leaving 13 more dead.
West Bengal offers ₹25L and jobs
West Bengal's chief minister visited survivors and announced ₹25 lakh and a job for each affected family.
In Gwalior, officials are looking into how the truck managed to get past police before hitting the crowd.
Both incidents have sparked serious questions about safety at big religious gatherings across the country.
An eyewitness from Kolkata shared, "I saw people falling and others pushing to get out," a reminder of just how quickly things can turn chaotic when crowds aren't managed well.