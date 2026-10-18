Stampede and truck crash in Kolkata and Gwalior kill 32

A tough day for India: within just 24 hours, at least 32 people were killed in two separate tragedies.

In Kolkata, a stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal killed 19 people, most of them women and children. 25 were injured.

Around the same time in Gwalior, a truck lost control near Sheetla Mata Temple and ran over devotees gathered on the road, leaving 13 more dead.